Car rental has long become super popular in any country in the world. It’s convenient and saves money. Also in the UK, cars have become frequently rented by both local drivers and tourists. However, it is important to understand that there are certain car rental rules that must be followed if you want your rental experience to be successful and enjoyable.

In the UK they are very strict about breaking the rules. This is one of the countries with strict laws regarding driving. Dubai is similar in this regard – traffic rules, including speed limits and drink-driving laws, are strictly enforced in both regions, although Dubai is known for its zero-tolerance policy against drunk driving. As a tip for newcomers here, to get quick roadside assistance in Dubai, it is very popular to consult with a rental company such as Renty.ae – which is loved by both locals and tourists. Both countries have robust systems for resolving disputes and complaints and understanding specific consumer rights is making car rental more popular.

Basic requirements for renting a car

In order to rent a car in the UK, you must meet a number of requirements. First of all, the driver must be at least 21 years old. Although some companies provide car rentals to people over 25 years old. The driver must also have at least one year of valid driving experience. But there is also a feature that differs from other countries – many companies may charge an additional fee for drivers under 25 years of age.

A valid driver’s license is required to rent a car. This certificate must be in Latin or accompanied by an International Driving Permit (IDP). In almost all car rental companies you will be faced with a deposit, so you will also need a credit card and a passport. In general, these are all mandatory documents. Next, you just have to select the car you fancy most at the showroom. There are many car rental salons in the UK – the country is not inferior to the above-mentioned Dubai, where vip cars dubai have become popular thanks to a contagious love of luxurious and very expensive cars. Both short-term and long-term rentals are available to clients.

Insurance and additional services

If you decide to rent a car in the UK, then you need to take care of insurance, because this is a mandatory condition. Although many salons include its cost in the rental price. However, these policies often include a deductible, which is the amount the renter will have to pay if the car crashes or gets damaged. To reduce or eliminate this deductible, you can purchase supplemental insurance (SCDW).

UK Road Rules

In Great Britain, you drive on the left. This may come as a surprise to drivers from countries that drive on the right-hand side. Therefore, of course, before going on the road, it is recommended to familiarize yourself with the basic rules and features of the road. We especially recommend reading roundabout directions, speed limits, and parking rules.

Speed ​​limits vary depending on the type of road: in cities, it is usually 30 mph (about 48 km/h), on country roads it is 60 mph (about 96 km/h), and on highways, it is 70 mph (about 112 km/h). And please remember that fines for speeding and other traffic offenses in the UK are quite high.

Since many people travel with children, companies provide additional services such as renting child seats and refrigerators. You can also rent GPS navigators. These services can significantly increase the final rental cost.

Tips for renting a car in the UK

It is better to book a car in advance, because then you may not find the car you need. Today you can book a car from anywhere in the world via the Internet – it’s better not to neglect this opportunity. Also, use services to compare prices from different companies to find the best deal. This is especially true if you want to rent a luxury car, which can be quite expensive. And of course, don’t forget to read the reviews.

Conclusion

Renting a car in the UK can make your travel much easier and more comfortable. But remember that violations of the rules are very strict here – so be sure to read them before you start driving. This will avoid trouble and make the trip as pleasant and safe as possible.

